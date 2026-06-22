‘Wreaked havoc’: Mattapan fatal crash, carjacking suspect to undergo mental health evaluation

BOSTON — The suspect in a deadly Mattapan crash and carjacking was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in court Monday.

Ibraim Matos, 37, of Hyde Park, is charged with murder, carjacking, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury.

“This event occurred on Saturday, June 20, just this past Saturday when the defendant wreaked havoc on the Mattapan community by driving his car recklessly up onto the sidewalk and intentionally not only striking one individual and leaving death and destruction in his path but also striking other cars and leaving the scene after doing so,” the prosecutor said.

The incident began just before 2 p.m. Saturday when Matos allegedly crashed his 2019 Acura into another vehicle.

The person in that vehicle was injured, according to prosecutors. Matos then allegedly fled the scene, abandoning his own car, and ran into Fernandez Car Wash, where he allegedly yanked a woman from her vehicle and drove inbound toward Blue Hill Avenue.

Matos then drove onto the sidewalk, where he allegedly struck Mabinty Johnson as she got off a bus.

Her body was dragged several feet into the roadway. Matos allegedly continued driving struck another vehicle and was ultimately stopped when he crashed into an MBTA bus.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses who saw the crash then surrounded Matos’ vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

“You know Boston, we’re strong, we stick together, especially in situations like that we’re a community at the end of the day. You hurt one of us, we’re all coming,” said Victoria McGovern, who said she was not surprised the community intervened. She also witnessed the carjacking.

“We’re deeply saddened for the loss of our family member. We ask that the family have some privacy at this time we’re still saddened, shocked, and disturbed about this event and the loss of our loved one. We’d like to thank the Mattapan community for intervening and preventing more loss of life. We just ask everyone to respect our privacy at this time,” a family member told Boston 25 outside court.

Matos allegedly has a 13-page record of restraining orders and domestic violence-related charges. He was ordered sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for further mental health treatment.

He will appear back in court next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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