‘Wouldn’t do it again’: Tom Brady says he ‘didn’t like’ how celebrity roast ‘affected’ his children

FOXBORO, Mass. — Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady admitted that he won’t participate in another celebrity roast because he “didn’t like” how the recent Netflix special he was featured on “affected” his children.

During an appearance on the Pivot Podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion told host Fred Taylor that he regrets not looking at the full picture of the “Greatest Roast of All Time” special as he’s focused on being the best parent he can to his three kids.

“I loved it when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids,” Brady told Taylor when asked if he learned anything new about himself during the roast. “It’s the hardest part, the bittersweet aspect, of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about most in the world.”

The raunchy roast aired on Netflix on Sunday, May 5, and featured three hours of one-liners and jokes from comedians Nikki Glaser and Kevin Hart, among others. Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Drew Bledsoe were also some of the notables in attendance.

“It makes you a better parent going through it. Again, sometimes you’re naive. Sometimes you don’t know,” Brady said. “I think it’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it.”

Brady noted that he was “happy that everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

Hart went on the offensive early in the roast with jokes about Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you retire or we’re done. When you got a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Hart said, referring to Brady coming out of a brief retirement in 2022 for one more season.

Bündchen later said that she was “deeply disappointed” by the “irresponsible” jokes that were made about her previous marriage to Brady.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years together. The two had two children together. Brady is also the father to a third child with ex-girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan.

Late Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was also the butt of several jokes during the roast. His fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, said she was disgusted by the “cruel” cracks made at his expense.

