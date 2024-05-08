‘Irresponsible’: Gisele Bündchen disappointed by jokes made about marriage to Tom Brady during roast

FOXBORO, Mass. — Gisele Bündchen is “deeply disappointed” by the “irresponsible” jokes that were made about her previous marriage to longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his recent Netflix roast.

Bündchen, 43, is “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show,” People reported.

Brady, 46, was the guest of honor on Netflix’s live special, “The Greatest Roast of All Time” in California on Sunday night. The seven-time Super Bowl champion took jokes from former teammates and comedians, including Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser.

Hart first joked about Bündchen’s new jiu-jitsu coach boyfriend. Glaser then chimed in on the Brady-Bündchen divorce.

“You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back,” Glaser joked.

Bündchen also said that her children “were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted” on the Netflix special, according to People.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years together.

Shayanna Jenkins, the fiancée of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, said that she was disgusted by “cruel” jokes that he was subjected to during the same roast.

