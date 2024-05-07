‘Cruel world’: Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée slams jokes made about late NFL player at Tom Brady roast

FOXBORO, Mass. — The fiancée of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is disgusted by “cruel” jokes that he was subjected to during the recent roast of legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Shayanna Jenkins told TMZ Sports that she is infuriated over jokes that were made at Hernandez’s expense on Sunday night’s raunchy Netflix special.

“It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world,” Jenkins told the news outlet.

Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, sits in the courtroom at Hernandez's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

Hernandez was the butt of several jokes cracked on the special, including one that was made by Brady.

“The bar for Patriots tight end was pretty low back then: Block, catch, don’t murder,” Brady said at one point.

Comedian Nikki Glaser also joked, “Give it up for zero-time Super Bowl champion Randy Moss! Randy, Why don’t you have a ring? What the hell, man, you’re one of the best ever. Drew Bledsoe has a ring. Aaron Hernandez had a ring – around his neck.”

Aaron Hernandez BOSTON - OCTOBER 5: Aaron Hernandez sits at a hearing on the murder charges against him at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Oct. 5, 2016. Hernandez is a former NFL player for the New England Patriots. (Photo by John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe)

Hernandez died by suicide in his cell at Souza-Baranowski prison while serving a life sentence for being convicted of killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Prior to his death, Hernandez was found not guilty of murder in the 2012 South End killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Hernandez caught 175 passes and scored 18 touchdowns in three seasons with the Patriots.

