The World Cup Side Hustle: Why New Englanders are considering becoming Airbnb hosts this summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just 12 weeks away, New Englanders are learning how they can benefit from the economic boom coming to the area as hundreds of thousands of people get ready to pile into Foxborough for the matchups.

However, Foxborough alone can’t handle that many visitors, which is why other nearby cities like Providence are getting ready for an influx too.

Airbnb hosted a free workshop Wednesday to show local homeowners how they can cash in by renting their homes to guests.

Mike Maloney attended the event with his parents and said he’s thinking about living in Florida for the month while renting out his home in Providence.

“Really excited FIFA’s coming to town and we heard it’s going to be the economic equivalent of a Superbowl every day for a month, so I want to cash in on that,” Mike Maloney said.

With the main excitement for homeowners being the idea of passive income, Britte McBride with Airbnb also encourages folks to look at this as an opportunity to share community.

“If you’re living in a neighborhood and you have small businesses in that neighborhood that you support because you live there every day, being able to share that with guests who come into your home is amazing,” McBride said. “Why would you not want to show off where you live and where you love to live?”

Some in attendance at the workshop were already Airbnb hosts but came to learn how they can manage the influx in bookings.

Hui Cao has two properties she hosts out of and said she’s already booked some World Cup stays.

“I think this is a big event, there’s always something to learn like how to take care of all the guests from all over the world,” Cao said.

Airbnb reports travel demand for the World Cup is already increasing with searches for Airbnb’s in host cities up 80%.

The rental company is also offering an incentive program. Airbnb is offering $750 to new hosts who welcome their first guest between now and the World Cup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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