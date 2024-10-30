‘Working tirelessly’: Canton firefighters contain 32-acre brush fire near reservoir, chief says

CANTON, Mass. — Canton firefighters have contained a multi-day, 32-acre brush fire in a wooded area between the Canton Reservoir and Route 138, after the fires drew a response from the National Guard this week, the fire chief said Wednesday.

Firefighters received help from the National Guard on Tuesday and mutual aid from several neighboring towns. Helicopters dropped water onto the brush fires to keep the area wet on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are continuing to monitor brush fires across the state that are forcing schools, and Halloween activities to be canceled.

In Salem, as police prepare for the busiest night of the year, they are also assisting firefighters in tackling brush fires that have blanketed the city in smoke.

As of Wednesday morning, Canton firefighters are continuing to keep smoldering grounds wet to prevent spread, after extinguishing the fire on Tuesday, with a few localized hotspots still smoldering.

Canton brush fires (Boston 25)

On Tuesday morning, the Plymouth County Control Fire Task Force provided mutual aid with six brush trucks and two tankers to keep the grounds wet and prevent reignition, officials said.

Canton Fire Chief Wendell Robery said in his nearly 40 years with the department, he’s never dealt with a fire this big in Canton.

“I want to thank our mutual aid partners and dedicated team for working tirelessly to put out this large-scale fire,” Robery said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “I urge residents to dispose of smoking materials properly and never to leave any fire unattended.”

On Sunday, at approximately 1:24 p.m., crews responded to a report of a brush fire near the Canton Reservoir by a person at the neighboring Wampatuck Country Club.

When firefighters arrived, they found a brush fire burning in the wooded area, covering approximately three acres.

Canton brush fires

Due to its remoteness, the brush fire did not pose an immediate danger to the community or any residential structures, fire officials said.

Crews worked for three days intermittently to extinguish the fire.

On Sunday, state Department of Conservation and Recreation crews assisted in the response by providing two brush trucks.

Canton brush fires (Boston 25)

High winds reignited the fire on Sunday evening and spread it.

On Monday, crews returned with assistance from the Norwood, Randolph, and Sharon Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is currently under investigation by Canton Fire and Canton Police.

Meanwhile, concerned residents were glad most of the fires were contained.

“I’d never seen a wildfire in person, you know,” said Melanie Brooks, who lives near the Reservoir where the fire broke out Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

