Crews continue to monitor brush fires across Mass., unclear if overnight rain stopped spread

SALEM, Mass. — Crews are continuing to monitor brush fires across the state that are forcing schools, and Halloween activities to be canceled.

The wildfires have been fueled by the dry conditions and severe lack of rain in the Bay State over the past few weeks.

It is unclear if the little overnight rain on Tuesday helped those fires, but as of Wednesday morning, the smell of smoke is less apparent in Salem.

As of Tuesday evening city officials say the brush fire between Spring Pond and Highland Avenue in Salem is 95% contained and extinguished after torching 172 acres of land.

Normally, Salem sees four to five inches of rain in October. So far this month, about 20% of that has fallen, according to forecasters.

In the nearby town of Middleton, National Guard Black Hawk helicopters were hauling in water to combat a wildfire that has already scorched more than 250 acres of land.

Residents who may be sensitive to the poor air conditions are asked to consider wearing a mask outdoors or to remain indoors.

“Do not go into the woods or into any areas where the fire is burning. Doing so places yourself and first responders in danger. Stay clear of these areas and allow first responders to work,” Salem city officials said.

Salem High School students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. and students at the Horace Mann Laboratory School were moved to Witchcraft Heights Elementary School at 12:15 p.m. due to the smoky conditions.

Air quality can be checked in your town using the interactive map. As of Wednesday morning, the air quality in Salem is ranked good.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

