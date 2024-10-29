Salem brush fires contained and almost extinguished, city officials say

SALEM, Mass. — Officials in Salem say the brush fires that blanketed the city in smoke and forced high school students to be dismissed early Tuesday have been almost entirely contained and extinguished.

City officials say the brush fire between Spring Pond and Highland Avenue is 95% contained and extinguished after torching 172 acres of land.

The Traders Way fire, which could be seen burning near a golf course from an airplane Tuesday morning, has been contained to a perimeter surrounding around seven acres of burned land. Police say there is a chance the fire, which will smolder through the night, may flare up again on a dry and warm Wednesday.

The underbrush is so dry in Salem because the area is suffering a severe deficit of rain. Normally, Salem sees four to five inches of rain in October. So far this month, about 20% of that has fallen, according to forecasters.

Smoke from the Salem fires could be smelled from miles away.

Residents who may be sensitive to the poor air conditions are asked to consider wearing a mask outdoors or to remain indoors.

“Do not go into the woods or into any areas where the fire is burning. Doing so places yourself and first responders in danger. Stay clear of these areas and allow first responders to work,” Salem city officials said.

Salem High School students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. and students at the Horace Mann Laboratory School were moved to Witchcraft Heights Elementary School at 12:15 p.m. due to the smoky conditions.

“Currently there is no plan to cancel or delay school at Salem High School and the Horace Mann Laboratory School for tomorrow; however, that may change based on wind direction and conditions of the fire,” Salem city officials say. “Should any cancellation or delay be necessary, Salem Public Schools will notify school families via Parent Square.”

In the nearby town of Middleton, National Guard Black Hawk helicopters were hauling in water to combat a wildfire that has already scorched more than 250 acres of land.

