Severe thunderstorm watch issued in parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as spring storms are moving into the state.

This watch is in effect in Worcester, Middlesex, Hampshire, Hampden, Franklin, and Berkshire counties until 8 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8pm for parts of our area. Storms could contain damaging wind and hail, even an isolated tornado is possible across parts of New England this evening. pic.twitter.com/Air3TTiZtD — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) May 3, 2025

Storms could contain damaging wind and hail, even an isolated tornado is possible across parts of New England this evening.

