Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ person in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspicious person in Tewksbury.

On Monday, June 1, at around 7:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Farmer Avenue for a report of a suspicious incident.

Police said a resident reported that an adult male drove slowly near the bus stop where several children were standing, which alarmed the children and caused them to run.

The resident reported that the adult male then appeared to take a photograph of one of the children’s homes.

The individual was driving what appeared to be an older-model Ford Escape.

Anyone who may recognize the individual or the vehicle, or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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