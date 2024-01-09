Search continues for missing Brookfield woman one year after her disappearance

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are continuing their search for a Brookfield woman one year after she went missing.

35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen on January 10, 2023, in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street, according to State Police. She was reportedly wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

She is described as a 5′6″, 120lb Caucasian female with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her family members reported her missing on January 13, saying in part that a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying officers.

Several law enforcement agencies canvassed the areas around Brookfield in the days and weeks following her disappearance. Police say they utilized both air and water searches with drones, K-9s, and trained civilian search teams.

Last month, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team along with other agencies returned to Brookfield to continue a ground search for Tee, according to authorities.

“There’s a lot of people that are really concerned about her and we just want her to know that we all love her so much and that we want her home safe,” Brittany’s friend, Mattie Sjoblom, told Boston 25 News last year.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 508-453-7589 or email WorcesterDAUnresolved@mass.gov. Tips can be left anonymously.

