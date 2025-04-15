‘Reprehensible’: Auburn Police officer facing charges after online sting operation, officials say

AUBURN, Mass. — An Auburn Police officer was arrested Monday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation conducted by the Massachusetts State Police, according to authorities.

Police say Dominick Boschetto, an Auburn Police officer since March 2023, was arrested on a warrant based on the results of a recent online sting operation in Berkshire County. Details of the operation or what charges Boschetto is facing were not immediately made available.

He was placed on leave from the Auburn Police Department and an internal investigation has been initiated, according to Chief Todd Lemon.

Authorities say the allegations against Boschetto do not involve on-duty conduct.

“The allegations against Boschetto are reprehensible and deeply offensive to every member of the Auburn Police Department,” Chief Lemon said in a statement. “The residents of Auburn and the members of the Auburn Police Department deserve and demand that Auburn Police officers are held to the highest standard.”

A spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said, “the arrest was made as a part of a larger law enforcement operation” and that they will be issuing more information on Tuesday.

Boschetto is a resident of Brookfield, Massachusetts.

