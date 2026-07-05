Man in distress pulled from the water in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man in distress was pulled from the water in Falmouth and taken to the hospital.

According to the Falmouth Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of Heights Beach for reports of a man, in between the ages of 40 and 50, in distress in the water.

Bystanders, including a health care professional, found the man face down in the water and initiated medical care and moved the non-breathing patient to shore. Lifeguard personnel also intervened to provide care.

The Falmouth Police Department assisted with CPR and brought an AED, which was not needed.

Personnel from the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department arrived in an ambulance and a medical chase vehicle to take over patient care from the initial responders.

The patient was delivered to a local hospital. During transport, the patient was talking with paramedic personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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