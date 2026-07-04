Esplanade reopened to the public following weather delay

BOSTON — The Esplanade is reopening to the public after being ordered to evacuate earlier due to potential severe weather near the area.

According to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the venue will be reopening, and all those coming back will be asked to undergo a security check.

We have confirmed with weather officials that the Esplanade is safe to reopen. Please continue following the direction of event personnel as you return.



Everyone will be subject to security screening and we appreciate your cooperation and patience to make this event safe and… — Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (@EOPSS) July 4, 2026

Earlier this afternoon, the Massachusetts State Police asked that anyone in the area “take shelter” due to the impending weather.

Boston has been under a heat advisory over the past few days. The Pops show was already delayed from 12 PM to 4 PM due to the heat.

Boston 25 Meteorologist AJ Mastrangelo says that isolated storms could develop in the afternoon with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

The fireworks will go on around 7 PM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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