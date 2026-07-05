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Shooting under investigation after man found dead in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

By Boston25News.com Staff
New Hampshire State Police cruiser (New Hampshire State Police)
By Boston25News.com Staff

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney is investigating after a man was found dead in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

The shooting occurred early on Sunday morning in the area of P Street.

The circumstances of the incident remain under active investigation.

An autopsy is expected to be completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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