‘It’s a lifeline’: New food pantry opened inside Worcester school to help fight food insecurity

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Public Schools opened a new in-school food pantry on Wednesday to help students battling food insecurity.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Doherty Memorial High School, spearheaded by the Juniper Outreach Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to funding sustainable meals to needy students and families.

“This pantry is more than just a source of food - it’s a lifeline for students who may otherwise struggle to access meals outside of school hours,” said Julie McDonald, Executive Director of the Juniper Outreach Foundation.

Worcester doherty school food pantry (Anca Tughin, Worcester Public Schools)

The pantry provides students with nutritious food, snacks, and essential items like clothing and toiletries.

The Doherty pantry joins 7 other school-based pantries across the Worcester schools system, including the Burncoat Preparatory School, Lincoln Street School, City View Discovery School, Elm Park Community School, Vernon Hill School, Gerald Creamer Center, and the South High School.

“The opening of this pantry is a testament to the strength of our community and our shared commitment to the well-being of our scholars,” Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rachel H. Monárrez said. “Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and by ensuring access to nutritious food, we are helping pave the way for their academic success and future opportunities.”

Speakers at the ceremony included Mayor Joseph Petty, Doherty Principal John Staley, and Tim Murray, President/CEO of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A school spokesperson is also crediting the Fairlawn Foundation for their generous donation, which played a “pivotal role” in making the pantry possible.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group