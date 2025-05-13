Worcester City Hall closed due to ‘safety concerns’ after protest

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester City Hall is closing to the public this afternoon and holding its meetings virtually over safety concerns.

Another protest is planned on Tuesday night as the city is facing national scrutiny for an ICE operation that unfolded last week.

Video Boston 25 obtained shows a Brazilian woman named Ferreira de Oliveira being detained on Eureka Street last Thursday.

Her 16-year-old daughter and a woman running for the school committee were also arrested for trying to stop the agents.

ICE says de Oliveira entered the country illegally and was arrested in February for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

ICE and the Worcester Police union are also calling out City Councilor Etel Haxhaij. They say she tried to obstruct the operation, and the union is calling for an investigation into her actions..

When asked how the District Attorney’s office is moving forward after the incident, and whether he believes officers responded appropriately, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said he could not speak for the police department.

“I can’t speak for the department, I know you have a great chief and he always looks at things after the fact, what do we do well, what could we do better,” Early said. “You know that’s just part of life, and they’ve been a great partner with us.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the police union and the councilor’s office for additional comment and are waiting to hear back.

