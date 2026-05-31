Person injured after propane flash fire inside car in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. — A person was injured after a propane flash fire inside their vehicle.

According to officials, crews located one individual with burns to both their hands at Gallo Construction Company.

A preliminary investigation indicates the injuries resulted from the propane flash inside the van that was located on the property.

EMS provided immediate patient care and transported to the victim to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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