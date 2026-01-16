Woman sues Boston’s Liberty Hotel after alleged harassment by security guard

BOSTON — A woman who says she was harassed by a security guard at a Boston hotel is now suing that hotel.

Ansley Baker and Liz Victor told Boston 25 News reporter Drew Karedes that they were booted out of the Liberty Hotel at 215 Charles Street after a security guard accused one of them of being a man.

According to the Boston Globe, Baker has now filed a suit against the Liberty Hotel and several of its workers.

The suit claims Baker and her partner were denied the right to use the restroom “Because of what Ms. Baker looks like.”

The lawsuit also accuses the hotel of kicking Baker and her partner out of the bathroom for engaging in inappropriate activity.

The hotel’s General Manager says they have issued several apologies.

The suit comes after The Liberty Hotel agreed in November to make a $10,000 donation to an LGBTQ group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group