Settlement reached in Liberty Hotel bathroom discrimination suit

BOSTON — The Liberty Hotel has been ordered to donate $10,000 to an LGBTQ nonprofit as part of a discrimination settlement.

The settlement follows an incident in May where a security guard at the Liberty Hotel confronted a same-sex couple in the women’s bathroom, accusing one of them of being a man.

Ansley Baker and Liz Victor told Boston 25 News reporter Drew Karedes that they were booted out of the Liberty Hotel at 215 Charles Street after a security guard accused one of them of being a man.

Baker said a security guard knocked on her stall and demanded to see her ID to prove her gender.

In addition to the financial settlement, the hotel is required to ensure all employees undergo anti-discrimination training.

The security guard was suspended from their position after the incident.

The Liberty Hotel issued a statement once again apologizing to the two women.

“We deeply regret that our initial statement may have created unintended impressions about the actions of Ansley and Liz. That was not our intent,” Mark Fischer, the Liberty Hotel General Manager said.

The hotel also added that they have conducted multiple sensitivity trainings.

“The Liberty Hotel is committed to learn from this and do everything we can so that nothing like it ever happens again. We have already held multiple staff sensitivity trainings and are working with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (“MCAD”) to continue this important work, Fischer said. “We are grateful to the MCAD for its leadership and expertise in strengthening our practices. Everyone should feel welcome and respected at the Liberty Hotel and our ongoing work with the MCAD only enhances our commitment to that pledge. We remain steadfast and committed to having an inclusive culture.”

