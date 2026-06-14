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Firefighter hospitalized after South Boston house fire

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A firefighter was hospitalized overnight after a fire at a South Boston home.

Around 3 a.m., crews were called to a three-story on 729 East Third Street and encountered heavy fire.

The fire, according to officials, had traveled to the adjacent home at 731.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire that spread to both buildings.

A total of eight residents were displaced; and a Boston firefighter was transported to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation at this time. The condition of the firefighter at this time is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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