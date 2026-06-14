Firefighter hospitalized after South Boston house fire

BOSTON — A firefighter was hospitalized overnight after a fire at a South Boston home.

Around 3 a.m., crews were called to a three-story on 729 East Third Street and encountered heavy fire.

The fire, according to officials, had traveled to the adjacent home at 731.

At approximately 3:00 this morning heavy fire in the rear on of an occupied 3 story home at 729 East Third st. South Boston. The fire has traveled to the adjacent home at 731, a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/u9SxzOw7AN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 14, 2026

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire that spread to both buildings.

A total of eight residents were displaced; and a Boston firefighter was transported to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation at this time. The condition of the firefighter at this time is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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