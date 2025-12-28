Woman killed in Needham house fire on Christmas Eve was months away from graduation, school says

The young woman killed in a house fire in Needham on Christmas Eve was months away from graduating from college and is being remembered for “her warmth, her humor and her selflessness.”

Kayla Corrigan was a senior in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management and was preparing to graduate this spring with a degree in marketing management, Syracuse University’s Chief Student Experience Officer Allen Groves said in a notice to students and staff on Friday.

Corrigan was also a member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority at Syracuse.

“Kayla shared the most beautiful presence and was such a kind and caring soul. Everyone who knew her recognized her kindness, her warmth, her humor and her selflessness. She touched the lives of so many and we are so incredibly grateful for the memories she shared throughout her time in Sigma Delta Tau,” the sorority wrote on Instagram.

The sorority plans to honor the 21-year-old Needham resident when students return to campus in January.

“Kayla will forever hold a special place in our hearts and will be undoubtably missed. We send all of our love and condolences to the Corrigan family as well as her friends and loved ones during this incredibly hard time,” SDT wrote.

Seventy-five firefighters from seven towns battled the fire at the home on Woodworth Road in Needham around 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

A preliminary investigation indicated that fire accidentally began in the home’s garage, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office said on Friday.

A GoFundMe has been established to support the Corrigan family.

