‘Benadryl Challenge’: Mass. police warn parents of dangerous, potentially fatal social media trend

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police in a Massachusetts town have issued a warning to parents about a dangerous and potentially fatal social media trend known as the "Benadryl Challenge."

The trend, primarily circulating on platforms like TikTok, encourages children and teens to ingest large amounts of allergy medication in an attempt to create hallucinogenic effects, according to the Raynham Police Department.

"This behavior is extremely dangerous and can result in serious medical emergencies, including seizures, heart complications, respiratory failure, and even death," the department warned Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Police urged parents to remain vigilant by:

Monitoring your child’s social media activity

Securing and keeping medications out of reach

Speaking with your children about the serious dangers of online challenges and peer pressure

"Please take time to have these important conversations at home,“ the department added. ”Awareness and prevention can help keep our children safe."

Anyone who suspects an overdose or medical emergency should call 911 immediately.

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