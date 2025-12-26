Local

Preliminary evidence suggests Needham fire that killed one was accidental

By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Firefighters battle smoky conditions during house fire in Needham
By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

NEEDHAM, MASS. — A preliminary investigation suggests that a fire in Needham that killed a twenty-one-year-old woman on Christmas Eve was accidental, according to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal.

Seventy-five firefighters from seven towns battled the fire at the home on Woodworth Road in Needham around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two people made it out of the home; however, a twenty-one-year-old woman was killed.

The fire most likely started in the home’s garage, according to the state fire marshal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read