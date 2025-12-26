Preliminary evidence suggests Needham fire that killed one was accidental

NEEDHAM, MASS. — A preliminary investigation suggests that a fire in Needham that killed a twenty-one-year-old woman on Christmas Eve was accidental, according to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal.

Seventy-five firefighters from seven towns battled the fire at the home on Woodworth Road in Needham around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two people made it out of the home; however, a twenty-one-year-old woman was killed.

The fire most likely started in the home’s garage, according to the state fire marshal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

