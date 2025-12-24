Firefighters battle smoky conditions during house fire in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Crews from several different Massachusetts communities battled a house fire that filled the neighborhood with smoke on Christmas Eve Morning.
Firefighters and other emergency personnel could be seen wading through haze and smoke after a home on Woodworth Road in Needham caught fire around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Vehicles are several different towns could be seen on the road.
Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group