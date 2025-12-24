NEEDHAM, Mass. — Crews from several different Massachusetts communities battled a house fire that filled the neighborhood with smoke on Christmas Eve Morning.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel could be seen wading through haze and smoke after a home on Woodworth Road in Needham caught fire around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Vehicles are several different towns could be seen on the road.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Firefighters battle smoky conditions during house fire in Needham

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

