ESSEX, Mass. — Route 133 in Essex is closed in both directions following a serious crash involving a pedestrian, police say.

Authorities responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the area of 53 John Wise Avenue for a report of an adult struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

The road remains closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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