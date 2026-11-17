BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned that two Boston police officers have been indicted for allegedly firing shots into a Dorchester home during a wellness check on Valentine’s Day.

Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates that the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury, which returned indictments on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The incident occurred around 10:39 p.m. on February 14 at 57 Cushing Avenue, where officers responded to reports of a woman in distress.

Boston police said the woman was screaming and holding a knife, and that officers had ordered her to drop it.

The two officers have been identified as Rudy Lewis and Jairo E. Polanco.

The 25-year-old woman involved in the incident reported that four to five bullets went through her door and into a child’s bedroom.

No one was injured.

25 Investigates has learned that the indictments were sealed and were scheduled to be announced during a news conference on Wednesday.

An attorney for Rudy Lewis shared a statement with Boston 25 that reads:

“We are deeply concerned about the integrity of this investigation when the public and the media are learning about it before the charges have been unsealed. What people need to know is that a woman jabbed a knife toward my client’s face in close range. My client repeatedly ordered the woman to drop the knife. She refused. My client and his partner fired to defend themselves. Weeks later, the woman went on TV and lied about having a knife, claiming she was a victim. The DA’s office seems to believe officers need to get stabbed in the face before they are allowed to react.” — Attorney Ben Megrian

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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