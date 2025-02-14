Woman found dead on North Shore beach has been identified, authorities say

SALISBURY, Mass. — Authorities have identified the woman found dead on a beach on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Thursday morning, February 13, authorities say.

Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker has confirmed that 64-year-old Maureen Pasucci of Salisbury was the woman discovered.

Officers were dispatched around 8 AM to the area of 176 North End Boulevard. That’s where they say they discovered Pasucci’s body.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, the cause of death has not yet been determined.

State police detectives and Salisbury police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

