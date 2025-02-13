DA investigating after woman found dead on North Shore beach

SALISBURY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a beach on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Salisbury police officers discovered the woman’s body in the area of 176 North End Boulevard around 8 a.m., according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to determine the woman’s cause and manner of death.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office are assisting Salisbury police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

