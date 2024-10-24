Woman flown to hospital after being thrown from horse in West Newbury

WEST NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman had to be flown to the hospital after she was thrown from a horse in West Newbury Thursday, officials said.

The 34-year-old woman was riding the horse at the Indian Meadow Farm Boarding and Training Center on Garden Street when the animal threw her around 11:11 a.m.

She suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cammett Park before she was flown to a Boston hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

