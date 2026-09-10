Woman facing charges in shooting at Taunton party that left 1 dead, 7 injured

TAUNTON, Mass. — A 25-year-old woman charged in connection with a shooting at a weekend house party in Taunton that left a man dead and seven others injured is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

Sienna Barboza, of New Bedford, is slated to be arraigned at 9 a.m. in Taunton District Court on charges including one count of murder and seven counts of armed assault with intent to murder, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls for shots fired at 261 Weir Street just after 12:30 a.m. found multiple partygoers, including eight people in their early 20s who had been shot, Quinn’s office said.

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All of the victims were rushed to local hospitals, including 22-year-old Zirovick Depina of Brockton, who was later pronounced dead.

Another victim was said to be in serious but stable condition, while the others all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on a motive in the shooting.

Taunton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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