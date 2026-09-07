‘Somebody knows who did it’: Gunman still on the run amid Taunton deadly shooting investigation

TAUNTON, Mass. — Investigators are still looking for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting in Taunton early Sunday morning.

Police say eight people were shot and one person was killed. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Zirovick Depina.

“His whole life is gone,” one neighbor, Anthony Correia Jr., told Boston 25 News. “There’s usually no trouble, you know, they throw five or six parties a year, you know, kids. Graduation parties, birthday parties.”

“This situation, you know, was like a house party, so everybody knows everybody, so whoever shot that party up, somebody knows who did it,” said Correia Jr.

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Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County DA’s office are continuing to investigate alongside the Taunton Police Department.

If you know anything or have information that can help investigators, you should come forward and contact police immediately.

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