Former Methuen police chief expected to plead guilty to felony charges

METHUEN, Mass. — Former Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon is expected to plead guilty to felony charges next week.

Solomon was indicted by a grand jury in 2023 on multiple charges, alleging that he misused the powers of his position.

He was accused of using his position to promote unqualified officers into higher-paying roles.

Solomon was charged with two counts of perjury by written affidavit, seven counts of obtaining warranted privileges in violation of the civil service laws, six counts of civil service law violations, uttering a forged document, and procurement fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

In exchange for pleading guilty, he will serve 30 days in jail and then be placed on three years of probation.

Solomon is also expected to lose his private investigation license and license to carry.

He was placed on leave in December 2020 following a report from a state Inspector General that found irregularities in the way the city handled the contract that led to his $350,000 salary. Solomon retired in 2021.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.

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