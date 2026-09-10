New Bedford woman arrested, charged in connection to fatal weekend shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A New Bedford woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Taunton this past weekend, killing one and injuring seven others.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced that 25-year-old Sienna Barboza has been charged with one count of Murder and seven counts of Armed Assault with intent to Murder.

The incident occurred on Sunday, around 12:35 AM, when officers received 911 calls reporting shots fired and multiple people shot in the area of 261 Weir Street.

Once on scene, officers found several attendees on the scene and determined that a large gathering had taken place.

An initial investigation determined that a total of eight people, all identified as being in their early twenties, were transported to hospitals either by EMS or self-transportation.

22-year-old Zirovick Depina of Brockton succumbed to their wounds later that day.

Taunton Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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