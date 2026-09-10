Patriots facing A.J. Brown injury concern after season-opening loss to Seahawks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots opened the 2026 NFL season with a disappointing 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in what was a rematch of Super Bowl LX, but the biggest concern coming out of the game may be the health of star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter and did not return, dealing an early blow to a Patriots offense that struggled to find consistency late in the game.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known, although reports indicated that he was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

0 of 5 New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots reacts after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots reacts after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after the second quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The Patriots appeared to be in control for much of the night, carrying a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter before Seattle mounted a comeback. The Seahawks scored 13 unanswered points to erase the deficit and spoil New England’s season opener.

Quarterback Drake Maye endured a difficult night, throwing three interceptions, including a costly turnover in the final minute that sealed the Patriots’ fate. After the game, Maye took responsibility for the loss and stressed the importance of learning quickly from mistakes.

“These guys are here for me. I think they’ve done a great job of supporting me and have my back,” Maye said. “I’ve got to keep on putting better football out there. It’s Week 1, but you’ve got to get this going early because we’ve got to start off on the right foot.”

Patriots Seahawks Football New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throes a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The game also featured another significant injury, as Seattle’s quarterback Sam Darnold exited early after suffering a hip injury on the opening drive.

Despite the disappointing finish, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel expressed confidence in his team and his young quarterback moving forward.

“It’s a long season,” Vrabel said. “We’re going to hold our head up high, and we have nothing but the utmost confidence in him and everybody on this football team.”

The Patriots will now turn their attention to their home opener at Gillette Stadium, where they are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 20.

However, much of the focus in the coming days will be on Brown’s ankle injury and whether the team’s marquee offseason acquisition can avoid missing time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group