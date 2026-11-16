Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles in Northborough, police say

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles in Northborough on Saturday.

According to police, at around 6 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Main Street (Route 20) and Hemlock Drive for a report of a pedestrian who was struck.

First responders arrived to find an adult female suffering from serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with police.

The accident is under investigation by the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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