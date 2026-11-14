Man facing multiple charges after alleged slow-speed getaway attempt in heavy I-93 traffic

A man was taken into custody on I-93 in Boston late Friday night after construction work on the highway allegedly slowed his getaway.

A Massachusetts State POlice Trooper allegedly tried to stop Dennis Rose Jr., 40, of New Bedford, around 11:10 p.m. for driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee

A state police spokesperson says Rose tried to drive away from the trooper but had to navigate heavy, slow traffic due to construction on the highway.

Rose stopped prior to Exit 12 and was taken into custody, state police say. The Jeep had been reported stolen by the Brockton Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident.

Rose is facing charges of charged with failure to stop for police; receiving a stolen motor vehicle, subsequent offense; operating with a suspended license, subsequent offense; and lights and marked lanes violations.

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