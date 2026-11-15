Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by two vehicles in Northborough on Saturday evening, according to police.

Authorities responded to the area of Main Street (Route 20) and Hemlock Drive around 6 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by two vehicles.

First responders found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Route 20 was closed for an extended period while authorities investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Northborough police, with assistance from the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CMLEC) and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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