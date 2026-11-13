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Mass. DPU orders 15 charges removed from utility bills in effort to keep rates down

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Government Shutdown Utility Freeze Mark Bain, who is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, sets his thermostat to 65 degrees at his home as he watches his oil levels carefully in hope that he will have enough oil to outlast the shutdown, in Bloomfield, Conn., Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/AP)
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has issued an order to help keep rates down.

The DPU announced it has identified 15 charges that will be removed from customers’ bills. One of the charges is gas and electric delivery rates.

Department officials said they reviewed a total of 40 charges.

Commissioner Liz Anderson released the following statement:

“...This is the first step in the DPU’s work on this issue. The Department is continuing to review other charges on bills and will take additional actions as necessary to minimize charges on ratepayer bills.”

Other charges are being reviewed as well.

The department said the change will help keep costs under control and stabilize energy bills as winter approaches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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