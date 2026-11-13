Mass. DPU orders 15 charges removed from utility bills in effort to keep rates down

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has issued an order to help keep rates down.

The DPU announced it has identified 15 charges that will be removed from customers’ bills. One of the charges is gas and electric delivery rates.

Department officials said they reviewed a total of 40 charges.

Commissioner Liz Anderson released the following statement:

“...This is the first step in the DPU’s work on this issue. The Department is continuing to review other charges on bills and will take additional actions as necessary to minimize charges on ratepayer bills.”

Other charges are being reviewed as well.

The department said the change will help keep costs under control and stabilize energy bills as winter approaches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group