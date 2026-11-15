Missing Swampscott woman found dead, police say

SALEM, Mass. — A Swampscott woman who was reported missing Friday has been found dead, police confirmed.

Melissa Dragon, 54, of Swampscott, was reported missing on Nov. 13.

Police said Dragon was later found deceased. The official cause and manner of her death remain under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners and the community for their efforts in locating Melissa,” officials said.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no additional information will be provided at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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