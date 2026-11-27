NEWTON, Mass. — First responders were dispatched to a residence on Cherry Street Thursday evening after reports that a vehicle crashed into a home.

A black RAM pickup truck could be seen on the front lawn of a home with fallen trees surrounding it.

First responders investigating after pickup truck crashes into Newton home

Firefighters could be seen around the area, picking up the trees. A tow truck was later seen removing the truck from the lawn.

First responders investigating after pickup truck crashes into Newton home

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash. Boston 25 has reached out to Newton Police and Fire for details but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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