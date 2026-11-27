BOSTON — Rain and strong winds didn’t stop Thanksgiving celebrations in Boston, as people braved the storm and headed into restaurants to spend time with family and reflect on what they were thankful for.

Crowds hurried out of the nasty weather and into restaurants like Davio’s on Thanksgiving night. Despite the conditions, diners said they were grateful to be together.

Debbie Boland traveled from Connecticut to be with her daughter, Lindsay, who works at Boston Children’s Hospital. Debbie said seeing some of the worst cases there put the holiday into perspective.

“It’s a wonderful life and we’re all lucky to be here and who cares about the weather,” her mother said.

Meanwhile, Graciela and Javier traveled from Mexico City, where they are used to 70-degrees and sunny weather. They flew to Boston this week to see the city and celebrate Thanksgiving in the United States.

“Weather’s not so good but we’re coming to see what’s going on,” Javier said.

The couple only had to walk back to their hotel, while others faced the drive home through the storm.

The strong wind and rain is expected to pass early Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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