Woman arrested on campus of Cape Cod school days after being served no-trespass order, police say

MASHPEE, Mass. — A woman caught lurking on the campus of a Cape Cod school on Thursday was arrested, just days after she was served a no-trespass order in connection with a similar incident, authorities said.

Tammy Barnes, 43, of Mashpee, was spotted on the grounds of Mashpee High School by a school resource officer and was taken into custody without incident, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

“Her presence alone on the grounds was in direct violation of the no-trespass order previously put in place,” the department wrote in a news release.

The no-trespass order stems from an incident on Friday, Sept. 19, when Barnes was spotted walking the perimeter of Mashpee High School after allegedly harassing students in the area of the soccer field on campus, violating signs that clearly state, “No public access,” according to police.

While police say Barnes made no known threat to any student or faculty member, she was forbidden from setting foot on the property.

The launch of an investigation into Barnes’ return to the school on Thursday coincided with the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office announcement that charges had been dropped against 18-year-old Ian Fotheringham, who had been accused of making threats to carry out a school shooting in Falmouth.

Police in Falmouth were called to the Teaticket Elementary School in early September for reports of someone suspicious walking in the woods near campus. Upon arrival, they questioned Fotheringham, who allegedly had images of the Columbine shooting on his phone.

Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline noted that Barnes is in “no way involved” with the ongoing investigation in Falmouth.

“There has been no threat directed toward any of our schools, however, our highest priority is the safety of our school community, and we want to address any concerns appropriately,” Carline said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges Barnes would face or when she would be called before a judge.

An investigation is ongoing.

