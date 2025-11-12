Woman arrested by ICE in Fitchburg ordered to be released

A U.S. District Court judge has ordered the release of a woman arrested by ICE in Fitchburg.

The woman, who was being held in Maine, is no longer listed as an inmate at the Cumberland County Jail.

ICE claims the woman was wanted for stabbing a co-worker with scissors.

During the early November takedown, the woman’s husband allegedly suffered a medical episode, although neither he nor a child with him at the time was detained.

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE for comment regarding the situation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group