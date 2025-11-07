New video shows ICE detaining woman during traffic stop in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — New video obtained by Boston 25 shows the moment ICE detained a woman during a traffic stop on Kimball Street in Fitchburg.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, around 7:10 a.m.

The video reveals a crowd gathering around a white SUV, with Fitchburg police assisting ICE in managing the situation.

In a press release, Fitchburg police wrote that their officers do not enforce federal immigration laws, and that they were called to “keep the peace.”

Fitchburg police also confirmed that a man and a child present at the scene were not detained during the incident.

Boston 25 has reached out to ICE for a comment regarding the incident, but a response is still pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

