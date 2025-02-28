Woman accused of stabbing man in neck at adult entertainment club in Worcester

A woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed and pepper-sprayed a man at an adult entertainment club in Worcester early Friday morning.

Abigail Gallagher, 31, of Hopedale, was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at Hurricane Betty’s at 350 Southbridge Street just after 2 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound to his neck, police said.

The victim told officers that Gallagher attacked him when he tried to intervene with an argument she was having with his friends, according to police.

Emergency crews transported the man to the hospital for treatment. There was no word on the severity of his injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Gallagher would be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group