Woman accused in stabbing death of man found dead on houseboat in Charlestown Marina to face judge

BOSTON — A 24-year-old woman accused in the death of a man found dead on houseboat in the Charlestown Marina is slated to face a judge on Friday.

Nora Nelson of Boston will be arraigned on Friday after being indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury for the stabbing death of Joseph Donohue, 65, of Charlestown, the district attorney said Thursday.

There was no immediate word on what charges Nelson faces in connection with Donohue’s death.

Boston Police found Donohue’s body on a houseboat at the Charlestown Marina when officers responded to the scene for a wellbeing check on Feb. 2.

In a statement released Thursday, Donohue’s family thanked law enforcement officials for their work on the homicide case.

“Our family is thankful to all of the law enforcement officials who have led the investigation into Joe’s death,” the family said. “We remain heartbroken by the devastating loss of our beloved Joe, and continue to appreciate the love and support we have received since his passing.”

In February, Nelson was arrested on “unrelated warrants” by officers investigating Donohue’s death.

Nelson was arraigned in Charlestown District Court in February on charges of two counts of malicious destruction of property, assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, assault and battery with a television remote, and threat to commit a crime, court documents show.

Those charges were not related to the ongoing death investigation at Shipway Place at the Charlestown Marina, instead stemming from an incident at 343 Commonwealth Ave. in September 2023, according to a Boston Police Department criminal complaint issued on Jan. 25.

Officers responding to a report of an incident at the Charlestown Marina just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 2 found Donohue dead on a houseboat, Boston Police said.

