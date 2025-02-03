Death investigation underway at Charlestown Marina in Boston

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway at the Charlestown Marina in Boston, authorities announced Monday morning.

Officers were called to Shipway Place in Charlestown shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police blocked off the entrance to the Pier 8 parking lot and overnight video from the scene showed a Boston police crime scene response truck arriving.

Boston EMS said they were also called to the scene.

Officers worked the scene through the snow.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the victim or what led up to the individual’s death.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

