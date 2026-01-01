Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a winter weather advisory in our area.

This advisory is in effect for Worcester, Southern Worcester, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, and Northern Middlesex counties until 1 p.m. Thursday. Parts of Rhode Island also fall under the advisory.

[Snowfall Update] ❄️We have expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include much of the region except central #CT and #MA. Snow develops tonight between 10 pm and 2 am and ends early Thu am. Accumulations will generally be between 2 and 4 inches areawide. pic.twitter.com/WEkzQYYSr1 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 31, 2025

The NWS said additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and winds gusting as high as 35 mph are likely. Earlier Thursday morning, snow squall warnings were issued for several communities.

Areas impacted by the winter weather advisory include Fitchburg, West Warwick, Provincetown, Warwick, Mattapoisett, Union, Falmouth, Taunton, West Greenwich, Chatham, Barre, Worcester, Coventry, Westerly, Milford, Smithfield, Putnam, Ayer, Willimantic, East Greenwich, Brockton, Newport, New Bedford, Foster, Plymouth, Narragansett, Bristol, Vernon, Providence, and Fall River.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” the NWS warned. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

