Snow squall warning in effect for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a snow squall warning in our area.

This warning is in effect for Essex, Norfolk, Middlesex, Northwestern Bristol, Suffolk County, Southeastern Worcester, and Northwestern Plymouth counties until 9:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS warned of whiteout conditions with near-zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and 20 mph wind gusts leading to blowing snow.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:15 AM EST for I-290, I-495, I-90, I-93 near Boston, MA--NH--RI and I-195, I-295, I-495, I-95 near Providence, RI--MA and I-90, I-290, US-20 near Worcester, MA--CT. pic.twitter.com/tjdmwab1Ji — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 1, 2026

The National Weather Service wrote in the warning, “Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerouswithin minutes.”

Impacted areas include Boston, Providence, Lowell, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Lynn, Fall River, Newton, Warwick, Cranston, Lawrence, Somerville, Pawtucket, Framingham, Haverhill, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, and Medford.

“Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes,” the NWS wrote in its warning. Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may leadto accidents. If traveling on a highway, find the nearest exit or rest area and park safely away from traffic. Allow snow squalls to pass beforeattempting to resume travel."

